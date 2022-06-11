Some 24 Turkish universities enter global higher education list

ISTANBUL
Some 24 Turkish universities have entered a London-based organization’s “2023 Global Universities Ranking List,” with Istanbul’s Koç University becoming the only one finding a place in the first 500, the daily Milliyet has reported.

According to the list of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an international organization assessing global higher education institutions, Koç is the world’s best 477th university.

“Middle East Technical University (ODTU) is a runner-up by sitting at the rows between 500 and 510,” the daily wrote on June 10.

Istanbul’s Sabancı University is the third Turkish university entering the list between the 531st and 540th rows.

The daily remarked that QS placed Ankara’s Bilkent University between 561st and 570th rows and Istanbul Technical University at the list’s 651st and 700th rows.

The London-based organization declared Massachusetts Technology Institute (MIT) as the world’s best university for the 11th time consecutively.

The U.K.’s Cambridge University and the U.S. Stanford University followed MIT, the daily remarked.

