Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

ISTANBUL - MERSIN

Some 16 ISIL suspects have been caught in Istanbul within the operation of the Istanbul Police Department’s anti-terror unit while another eight suspects linked to ISIL have been detained in another operation held in the southern province of Mersin.

In simultaneous operations at 14 different addresses located in Istanbul’s ten districts, some 16 ISIL suspects, preparing for action in Türkiye and continuing their organizational work in Istanbul, were detained.

The operation was initiated after police identified the suspects as being connected with ISIL and to be assigned in conflict zones.

Meanwhile, another eight suspects were detained in Mersin by the police’s provincial anti-terror and intelligence department.

Following a six month investigation, the teams identified the suspects who propagandized for ISIL and transferred money on behalf of the organization.

With aerial support and the participation of some 250 police officers, the team carried out simultaneous operations at ten addresses while the special operations police took intense security measures in the operation areas.

A large number of digital materials were seized in the operation while two suspects are still on the run.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.