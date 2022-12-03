Some 21,200 square meters of ghost nets removed

Some 21,200 square meters of ghost nets removed

İdris Emen- ISTANBUL
Some 21,200 square meters of ghost nets removed

A total of 21,200 square meters of ghost nets have been removed within the scope of the project of cleaning the Marmara and Aegean seas.

Ghost nets, which comprise of fishing nets that disappear in lakes, streams and seas due to reasons such as rupture and tearing, pose a great danger to living creatures in seas, streams and lakes.

A 100-square-meter ghost net causes the death of more than 300 sea creatures before the ghost net completely disintegrates.

One of the studies carried out to eliminate ghost nets was initiated two years ago with cooperation of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry General Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry.

The locations of the lost nets were determined by interviewing 170 fishermen operating in the Marmara and Aegean Seas. Then, a total of 32 dives were made by a professional team, and an area of 14,500 square meters was scanned.

As a result of these studies, a total of 21,200 square meters of ghost nets were removed from the Marmara and Aegean Seas.

Stating that ghost nets pose a grave threat to marine life, “ghost nets are almost like death traps for sea creatures,” said Adnan Ayaz, a member Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University.

“Once a ghost net falls into the sea, it continues to fish for up to a year. When it sinks to the bottom of the sea, this ghost net becomes a life-threatening substance for crustacean creatures such as crabs and lobsters.”

Recommending awareness-raising activities on ghost nets, he emphasized that fishermen working in the risky areas should be convinced not to throw nets there.

“In addition, depth regulation can be carried out in fishing to solve the ghost net problem. For instance, in some parts of Europe, fishing net use is not allowed after a certain depth,” Ayaz noted.

Turkey, Türkiye, Environment,

ARTS & LIFE Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
MOST POPULAR

  1. Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

    Exports climb to nearly $22 billion in November

  2. Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

    Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

  3. ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

    ‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

  4. Meghan faced death threats as a royal

    Meghan faced death threats as a royal

  5. Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November

    Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November
Recommended
Türkiye announces inclusion of ‘tea culture’ on UNESCO list

Türkiye announces inclusion of ‘tea culture’ on UNESCO list
Türkiye to experience comparatively severe snowfall: Experts

Türkiye to experience comparatively severe snowfall: Experts
MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK local leader in N Syria

MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK local leader in N Syria
Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun

Social media law protects citizens in post-truth era: Altun
Erdoğan instructs to improve animal shelters

Erdoğan instructs to improve animal shelters
Digital terror threat to security of state: Erdoğan

Digital terror threat to security of state: Erdoğan
WORLD US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests.

ECONOMY Minimum wage commission to meet next week

Minimum wage commission to meet next week

The parties involved in discussions on the minimum wage that will take effect in 2023 will hold their first formal meeting on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”