Some 200,000 Iranians flock to eastern city in first half

Around 200,000 Iranian tourists visited the eastern province of Van in the first six months of 2023, providing a great deal of income to the tradesmen of the region.

Van, which received over a million visitors the previous year, is currently witnessing an elevated Iranian tourist density once again, local media reported.

While almost all the hotels have reached a full occupancy rate, Iranian tourists spend time in the city by wandering around the city during the day and having fun in entertainment venues during the evening.

Iranian tourists who regularly flock to the streets of Van in large groups, especially to shopping malls and stores, are considered as almost a lifeblood for the tradesmen of the city with their extensive shopping habits.

It was reported that the tourists also explore the historical landmarks and touristic places of Van during their visits, making a great contribution to the promotion of the city.

Stating that the interest of Iranians in the eastern city pleases them, tourism professionals told local media that they are hoping this intensity of touristic activity will continue throughout the year, though it is anticipated that the majority of the tourists will return to their country by the end of September.

Despite admitting that business was poor in the first quarter of 2023, some tradesmen expressed their happiness with the high number of tourists they had seen in recent months.

