Some 19 PKK terrorists neutralized in three days: Ministry

  • August 09 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
A total of 19 PKK terrorists in the regions of the Claw-Lock, Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations have been neutralized, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Posting a tweet about the latest operation against the terror organization on Aug. 8, the ministry said, “Two PKK terrorists detected in the region of the Operation Claw-Lock in the north of Iraq were neutralized.”

“The struggle will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 13 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire and attempted to attack the regions of the Olive Branch and Peace Spring operations were neutralized on Aug. 7, according to the ministry.

In its post on social media, the ministry said, “Our heroes continue their fight against terrorists effectively in northern Syria.”

In another statement made by the ministry, it was announced that four PKK terrorists were neutralized in the region of the Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq by the Turkish military.

The operations will continue without any letup, the ministry added.

Operation Olive Branch in Afrin and Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa were two of the cross-border operations Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Operation Claw-Lock is an ongoing military operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq that started on April 18. The operation is taking place in the Duhok Governorate.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged on Aug. 8 that the intelligence service’s surveillance of the head of the socialist opposition’s mobile phone was "politically unacceptable".
