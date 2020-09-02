Some 128,000 instructors received digital training in cooperation with Google

Some 128,000 Turkish instructors received training on digital skills in cooperation with Google, Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Sept. 2.

“Approximately 128,000 teachers received training in this collaboration with Google and with this training, they have come a long way in improving their digital skills,” Selçuk said speaking at the digital certificate ceremony of the program.

Stating that an educational book was also prepared within the scope of the program, Selçuk said, “There are also concrete studies on how to turn work into concrete in this book, how to support learning management systems and how to transfer this from teacher to student.”

He noted that the ministry has also created a family line with Google. “We think that we will make it easier for families to guide their children on internet security through this line,” Selçuk stated.

Pointing out that subjects such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, internet security have become daily tasks of teachers, Selçuk underlined that the importance of supporting the education process with digital skills was better understood during the ongoing pandemic.

“During the pandemic period, we contributed to the individual development of 896,000 teachers, especially by organizing online training. This is actually a world record,” he stated.

The Education Ministry collaborated with Google to increase the digital competence of teachers. In this context, the ministry prepared professional development programs, such as “Teaching Information Processing Thinking Skill with Interdisciplinary Approach, Fundamentals of Digital Entrepreneurship, Mobile Application Development with Flutter and Mobile Application Development with Kotlin.”

While 128,135 teachers participated in professional development programs, 75,396 teachers were entitled to receive internationally accredited certificates.

