Soma mining disaster marks 11 years amid ongoing grief, legal battle

MANİSA

The Soma mining disaster in the western city of Manisa, where 301 workers lost their lives in the deadliest mine accident in the country’s history, marks its 11th anniversary on May 13, with the families' grief still raw and legal battles continuing over the tragic event.

On May 13, 2014, a fire broke out during a shift change at a coal mine in the Soma district. The blaze filled the tunnels with smoke, trapping hundreds of workers underground.

After 96 hours of rescue efforts, 486 miners were saved, while 301 were confirmed dead.

In response, Türkiye declared three days of national mourning.

This year, on May 13, a memorial ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Soma Mining Martyrs Cemetery, where 39 of the victims are buried.

The disaster left behind deep scars.

Families of the victims, such as İsmail Çolak, father of Uğur Çolak, one of the deceased miners, continue to gather under the Soma 301 Miners Association, which he now heads.

“We do not want May to arrive, nor do we want any holiday to arrive. May God spare our nation from suffering like this ever again,” Çolak told reporters, recalling how his son had dreams for his children that were never realized.

Similarly, Gülfidan Köse, who lost her husband, Erdoğan Köse, in the disaster, said the pain remains unchanged.

“It feels like I lost my husband just today. We have been enduring the absence of him every day for 11 years. Only I know what I have been going through with my children for all these years,” Köse stated.

Eleven years after the disaster, judicial proceedings are still ongoing.

At the latest hearing on April 29, a local court acquitted 10 of the 28 public officials charged in connection with the incident. The remaining 18 were given prison sentences ranging from five months to six months and seven days.