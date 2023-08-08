Sole solution for stray animals issue ‘rehabilitation’

Sole solution for stray animals issue ‘rehabilitation’

ISTANBUL
Sole solution for stray animals issue ‘rehabilitation’

The sole solution to the ongoing problem regarding stray animals in Istanbul is to rehabilitate the animals and provide better conditions to them in shelters, Governor Davut Gül has stated.

With incidences of injuries caused by dogs and cats coming to light lately, many residents have shown their discomfort regarding the rising number of street animals in Istanbul.

During a visit to an animal rehabilitation center in the Beykoz district on Aug. 6, Gül said the only solution for the problem is to rehabilitate street animals and provide suitable living spaces in shelters.

The governor's office also reported that the center Gül visited treated 13,000 dogs and spayed/neutered 3,740 of them in a year.

In a previous press conference, Gül emphasized that the streets of the city should not host stray animals, and every animal should either be adopted or placed in shelters by municipalities.

“Every animal should have an owner. Even if we love the animals and really care about their rights, we cannot tolerate this situation. When the municipalities do not carry out their duties about the stray animals, the quality of life of residents decreases,” Gül said.

Türkiye,

WORLD US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

    US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

  2. Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

    Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

  3. Türkiye to liberate constitution from coup-era ideology: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to liberate constitution from coup-era ideology: Erdoğan

  4. 'Barbie' breaks record for female directors

    'Barbie' breaks record for female directors

  5. Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways

    Paper cutting artist takes the scissors to old ways
Recommended
Türkiye to liberate constitution from coup-era ideology: Erdoğan

Türkiye to liberate constitution from coup-era ideology: Erdoğan
Bandırma Ferry Museum welcomes record number of visitors

Bandırma Ferry Museum welcomes record number of visitors
37 illegal migrants caught off Çanakkale

37 illegal migrants caught off Çanakkale
Glaciers melting on country’s 2nd highest peak

Glaciers melting on country’s 2nd highest peak
Alanya producers shift to avocado for higher profit

Alanya producers shift to avocado for higher profit
Heat wave leaves Istanbul dams at lowest in 9 years

Heat wave leaves Istanbul dams at lowest in 9 years
WORLD US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

US envoy meets Niger coup leaders but sees no headway

The second-ranking US diplomat met Niger's military leaders on Monday to press to reverse a coup but reported no headway a day after an ultimatum from the West African bloc ECOWAS was ignored.
ECONOMY Automotive exports may climb to $34 billion this year: Report

Automotive exports may climb to $34 billion this year: Report

The Turkish automotive sector’s export revenues may climb to $34 billion this year, according to a report by KPMG.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.