Solar power surges 641-fold in Türkiye’s clean energy drive

ANKARA

Türkiye has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its electricity generation portfolio over the past twelve years, with solar energy emerging as one of the most dynamic contributors.

According to data from the Energy Ministry, installed solar capacity, which was virtually nonexistent in 2013, has expanded 641 times to reach 25,827 megawatts by the end of January 2026. This rapid growth has elevated solar’s share in total installed capacity from a negligible 0.1 percent to 20.9 percent, underscoring its rising importance in the country’s energy mix.

Electricity production from solar has mirrored this expansion. In 2014, generation stood at just 17 gigawatt-hours, but by the end of 2025, it had climbed to 38,069 gigawatt-hours. In January, solar plants accounted for 4.87 percent of total electricity generation, producing 31.9 million megawatt-hours, while in February their share rose to 7.11 percent of 27.6 million megawatt-hours. These figures highlight the growing role of solar power in meeting Türkiye’s energy demand and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The country’s overall installed electricity capacity reached 123,320 megawatts by the end of February. Within this portfolio, hydroelectric plants represent 26 percent, natural gas facilities 19.7 percent, coal-fired plants 17.7 percent, wind farms 12.1 percent, geothermal 1.4 percent and other sources 2.1 percent. Solar power plants now account for more than one-fifth of the total, with 39,426 facilities in operation, far outnumbering other types of generation units. Hydroelectric stations follow with 776 plants, while wind farms number 403.

Türkiye’s emphasis on renewable energy is driven by multiple strategic goals: Supporting industrial growth, meeting the rising demand from a growing population and reducing the current account deficit caused by fossil fuel imports. Solar power plants stand out for their ability to provide clean and sustainable energy, cut greenhouse gas emissions, enhance supply security and operate with relatively low costs, all while relying on domestic resources.

Looking ahead, Türkiye has set ambitious targets. By 2035, the country aims to add 20,000 megawatts of new capacity in solar and wind, backed by an estimated $80 billion in investment. Projects completed in the past year have already achieved one-third of this goal and upcoming investments are expected to further strengthen energy independence.

The government’s long-term vision is also tied to climate commitments. Under the 2053 Net Zero Emission strategy, the YEKA GES-2025 tenders held last year secured 102 million euros in contributions, enabling eight projects with a combined capacity of 650 megawatts.