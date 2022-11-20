Software developer crisis increases in Turkish companies

Software developer crisis increases in Turkish companies

ISTANBUL
Software developer crisis increases in Turkish companies

One out of every two software developers who quit their job in Türkiye starts working for a company abroad, with the leading software and technology companies in the country considering a raise twice a year in order to retain their employees, research has revealed.

According to the research, in which a total of 70 technology companies participated, 60 percent of the companies stated the main reason behind the software developer crisis in Turkish companies is job offers from foreign markets.

Foreign companies, who saw the spread of remote working as an opportunity, started to employ technology talents in Türkiye as they are able to offer software developers jobs with low salaries compared to their home countries but much higher than a company can offer in Türkiye, according to the research.

The rate of companies that work completely remotely last year was 6 percent, while this rate increased to 24 percent this year.

Companies provide flexibility to their employees in deciding the days to work from the office, while many companies leave this decision to their employees.

Almost half of the Turkish companies offer company shares to their employees in order to prevent the software crisis, while the employee’s performance is mostly taken into account in the stock application.

The research also reveals that some 20 percent of companies also offer profit sharing to their employees, and such premiums have started to be used more often as a means of retaining employees in an inflationary environment.

In the research, which also evaluated health insurance among the possible causes of the software developer crisis, the rate of companies providing health insurance increased to 57 percent, while the rate of companies providing private health insurance considerably increased in the last two years.

Economy,

WORLD Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

    Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

  2. Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary

    Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary

  3. Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list

    Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list

  4. English giant Arsenal eyes to sign 10-year-old girl

    English giant Arsenal eyes to sign 10-year-old girl

  5. Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

    Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing
Recommended
Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia-Ukraine war, grain deal

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia-Ukraine war, grain deal
Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list

Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list
‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals

‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals
Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists

Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists
190 people died in traffic accidents in October

190 people died in traffic accidents in October
WORLD Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.

ECONOMY Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

China has granted tech giant Tencent its first licence for a video game in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world’s top game maker.

SPORTS English giant Arsenal eyes to sign 10-year-old girl

English giant Arsenal eyes to sign 10-year-old girl

Four big European clubs, including Arsenal, are trying to sign a 10-year-old girl who is playing with a local team in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, says the father of the girl, who is likened to Manchester City’s Haaland due to her tall stature and strong physique.