SoftBank plans massive US power plant for AI data centers

SoftBank plans massive US power plant for AI data centers

PIKETON, Ohio
SoftBank plans massive US power plant for AI data centers

Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks during an announcement for a new data center Friday, March 20, 2026, in Piketon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

 

Japan's SoftBank Group has said it plans to build a huge new gas-fired power plant in the U.S. state of Ohio to provide energy for artificial intelligence data centers.

Tech investor SoftBank is a major backer of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and its flamboyant CEO Masayoshi Son is a long-time ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The natural-gas plant is part of a broader $550 billion Japanese investment in the United States that Tokyo agreed to in exchange for reduced trade tariffs.

Construction of the $33.3 billion power plant with a "large-scale" power generation capacity of 9.2 gigawatts (GW) will take place at the U.S. Department of Energy's Portsmouth site, SoftBank said.

"This is a size bigger than any power plant, I think, in the world," Son said at a ceremony in Ohio to announce the project.

"At least in the United States, for sure, this is the biggest power generation in one location," he added.

The goal is to develop "the smartest intelligence in the world", Son said.

The 9.2 GW gas-fired plant is part of an overall plan for the site to power 10 GW of data center capacity, the U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement.

"Once a cornerstone of America's national security during the Cold War, enriching uranium for our nation's defense, the Portsmouth site is now being transformed to help the United States win the AI race," it said.

SoftBank on March 21 announced a consortium with major American and Japanese firms to help build the plant and develop AI infrastructure in Ohio.

Data centers that can train and run chatbots, image generators and other AI tools are being built on a dramatic scale worldwide as an investment boom into the fast-evolving technology shows no sign of slowing.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

    Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

  2. Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

    Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

  3. Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout

    Cuba restores power grid after latest blackout

  4. Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages

    Israeli settlers burn buildings in attacks on West Bank villages

  5. Trump postpones attacks on Iran enegy sites by 5 days

    Trump postpones attacks on Iran enegy sites by 5 days
Recommended
Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Turkish consumer confidence declines in March
Indonesia eyes $4.7 billion in savings to brace for war impacts

Indonesia eyes $4.7 billion in savings to brace for war impacts
Housing sales in Dubai down 25 percent amid Mideast tensions

Housing sales in Dubai down 25 percent amid Mideast tensions
EU chief in Australia with eyes on trade deal

EU chief in Australia with eyes on trade deal
Global economy under major threat from Hormuz crisis: IEA chief

Global economy under 'major threat' from Hormuz crisis: IEA chief
Turkish tax authority targets wealthy non-filers

Turkish tax authority targets wealthy non-filers
Iran crisis poses new challenges to Turkish agriculture

Iran crisis poses new challenges to Turkish agriculture
WORLD Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

Russia resumes use of space launch site damaged in accident

Russia has launched a rocket from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time since it was damaged during a lift-off last November, video from Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed.
ECONOMY Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Consumer confidence in Türkiye declined in March, with the index falling 0.8 percent from the previous month to 85, after a 2.3 percent rise in February.  
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿