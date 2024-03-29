Social protection expenditure increases by 60.2 pct: TÜİK

ANKARA
Social protection expenditure rose by 60.2 percent to reach 1.29 trillion Turkish Liras in 2022 compared to the previous year, marking a substantial increase, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Social protection aids constituted the majority of the expenditure, totaling 1.26 trillion liras, representing 98 percent of the total expenditure.

Notably, the largest portion of the social protection aid, 567 billion liras, was allocated to pensioners and the elderly, followed by 393 billion liras designated for illness and healthcare expenditure. The data further reveals that social protection expenditure accounted for 8.4 percent of the GDP.

Conditional aids were predominantly directed towards family and child support, making up 47.5 percent of the total, with disability benefits at 20.4 percent and sickness and healthcare benefits at 13.9 percent

In terms of cash aids, the majority was allocated to retired individuals and the elderly, followed by widow and orphan benefits and family and child benefits.

