Snowstorm shuts schools, blocks roads in Black Sea region

Snowstorm shuts schools, blocks roads in Black Sea region

ARTVİN
Snowstorm shuts schools, blocks roads in Black Sea region

Severe snowfall has paralyzed daily life in parts of Türkiye's Black Sea region, blocking roads to remote areas and prompting widespread school closures.

 

In the northeastern city of Artvin, heavy snowfall and blizzards at higher elevations have cut off access to 159 villages and neighborhoods.

 

In the Şavşat and Yusufeli districts, heavy snowfall and icy conditions led to the suspension of education on Dec. 16.

 

In another Black Sea province of Rize, heavy snowfall left 38 settlements inaccessible and forced the suspension of classes in the Çamlıhemşin district.

 

The neighboring cities of Giresun, Gümüşhane, Bayburt and Trabzon faced similar disruptions, with roads to approximately 130 settlements at higher elevations closed.

 

Local authorities from several institutions worked collaboratively to unblock the roads in the provinces.

 

As temperatures plummeted, teams intensified salting efforts to prevent ice formation while continuing to clear snow-blocked roads.

 

The northern province of Bolu has also been grappling with heavy snowfall. Due to the snow and icy conditions, all state and private educational institutions in the Göynük, Mudurnu, Seben, and Kıbrıscık districts suspended classes for Dec. 16, according to an announcement by Bolu Governor’s Office.

 

Mount Bolu also experienced heavy snowfall, while rainfall hit the region close to Mount Bolu Tunnel, a significant crossing on the road connecting the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and the capital Ankara. As traffic on the main highway continued, teams as part of ongoing safety measures actively advised drivers to maintain safe distances, follow speed limits and avoid risky overtaking.

 

A cold wave, accompanied by snowfall and blizzards, also swept through the central province of Çorum. Due to the severe weather, elementary and secondary schools in the Bayat district were suspended.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

    UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

  2. Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

    Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

  3. STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

    STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

  4. Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

    Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

  5. Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

    Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Recommended
VP Yılmaz slams Israels actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria

VP Yılmaz slams Israel's actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria
Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid fragile Syria situation

Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid 'fragile' Syria situation
Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul
Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU
Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syrias future, return of refugees

Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syria's future, return of refugees
WORLD Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
ECONOMY UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading market for the Turkish jewelry sector, with exports to the country reaching an impressive $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿