Snowstorm shuts schools, blocks roads in Black Sea region

ARTVİN

Severe snowfall has paralyzed daily life in parts of Türkiye's Black Sea region, blocking roads to remote areas and prompting widespread school closures.

In the northeastern city of Artvin, heavy snowfall and blizzards at higher elevations have cut off access to 159 villages and neighborhoods.

In the Şavşat and Yusufeli districts, heavy snowfall and icy conditions led to the suspension of education on Dec. 16.

In another Black Sea province of Rize, heavy snowfall left 38 settlements inaccessible and forced the suspension of classes in the Çamlıhemşin district.

The neighboring cities of Giresun, Gümüşhane, Bayburt and Trabzon faced similar disruptions, with roads to approximately 130 settlements at higher elevations closed.

Local authorities from several institutions worked collaboratively to unblock the roads in the provinces.

As temperatures plummeted, teams intensified salting efforts to prevent ice formation while continuing to clear snow-blocked roads.

The northern province of Bolu has also been grappling with heavy snowfall. Due to the snow and icy conditions, all state and private educational institutions in the Göynük, Mudurnu, Seben, and Kıbrıscık districts suspended classes for Dec. 16, according to an announcement by Bolu Governor’s Office.

Mount Bolu also experienced heavy snowfall, while rainfall hit the region close to Mount Bolu Tunnel, a significant crossing on the road connecting the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul and the capital Ankara. As traffic on the main highway continued, teams as part of ongoing safety measures actively advised drivers to maintain safe distances, follow speed limits and avoid risky overtaking.

A cold wave, accompanied by snowfall and blizzards, also swept through the central province of Çorum. Due to the severe weather, elementary and secondary schools in the Bayat district were suspended.