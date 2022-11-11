Snoop Dogg biopic in development

Snoop Dogg biopic in development

LOS ANGELES
Snoop Dogg biopic in development

Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic.

Universal Pictures has announced that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.”

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Universal previously turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic “8 Mile” in 2002. Cole said the studio “has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special.”

Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, said she met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records. His acquisition was announced just days before Snoop performed in the Super Bowl halftime show in February with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Snoop Dogg broke through in the early `90s as part of the West Coast rap scene as a collaborator of Dr. Dre’s. He’s sold more than 35 million albums worldwide in his three-decade career. He’ll produce the film along with Sara Ramaker and Hughes.

biography,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration

Erdoğan urges Turkic countries for joint security concept against irregular migration
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bakers’ Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks

    Bakers’ Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks

  2. Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

    Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

  3. Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

    Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

  4. Ukraine says dozens of villages recaptured amid Russian retreat

    Ukraine says dozens of villages recaptured amid Russian retreat

  5. Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

    Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
Recommended
Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction

Schumacher Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push

Saudi light festival tries to sell public on arts push
Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s

Paul Allen’s art collection tops $1 bln at Christie’s
Amulet found in Amastris excavations

Amulet found in Amastris excavations
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with full sentence

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Thinning Greenland ice sheet may mean more sea level rise

Thinning Greenland ice sheet may mean more sea level rise
WORLD Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

Republicans intensified their public criticism of former President Donald Trump on Nov. 11, with some saying it was time for the party to move on after an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he prepared to launch a third White House bid next week.
ECONOMY Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

Growth target for next year 5 percent, says Minister

The government targets an economic growth rate of 5 percent for 2023, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, adding that balanced growth is expected to continue next year.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.