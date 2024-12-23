Slovenia requests Israel's exclusion from Eurovision 2025: Reports

JERUSALEM

Slovenia officially requested Israel’s exclusion from the Eurovision 2025 song competition, according to Israeli media on Dec. 21.

Slovenia requested that Israel be excluded because of its ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

It submitted an official request to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the governing body of Eurovision 2025.

The report said if the request is not accepted by the EBU, Slovenia would consider withdrawing from the contest as a form of protest.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said Dec. 19 that Israel and Russia had violated the UN Charter with their wars on Gaza and Ukraine, respectively, but emphasized that Israel had done so on a much larger scale.

Last year’s Eurovision, held in Malmo, Sweden, saw more than 100 protestors holding Palestinian flags chant "Free Palestine" outside the arena where the event took place, as police pushed back.

The EBU had confirmed that Eden Golan, representing Israel, would take part in the event, despite calls for her exclusion from thousands of musicians around the world. While, contestants from nine countries, including Nemo — the winner of Eurovision 2024, called for a lasting ceasefire.

Thousands of demonstrators had marched through Malmo when Israel first qualified for the finals.