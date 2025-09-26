Slovak parliament approves anti-LGBTQ constitutional change

BRATISLAVA
Demonstrators holding a rainbow flag are reflected in a rain puddle during the Rainbow Pride Parade, a march for the human rights of non-heterosexual people and the celebration of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) pride in on Sept. 21,2013 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The Slovak parliament on Friday approved a constitutional amendment to limit the rights of same-sex couples and toughen rules surrounding gender transition.

The amendment also sees national law take precedence over European Union law.

Since his return to power in 2023, nationalist Prime Minister Robert Fico has often been at odds with the 27-nation bloc. He has faced a series of protests in the EU and NATO member over his curbing of rights.

The parliament approved the amendment with 90 votes in favour and seven votes against it, enough to pass it in the 150-seat parliament.

Fico on Thursday had described the vote as a "historic opportunity to change the constitution."

Earlier this week, two coalition lawmakers said the vote would be postponed indefinitely.

Following the amendment's publication in late January, Fico invoked "the traditions, the cultural and spiritual heritage of our ancestors" to construct a "constitutional barrier against progressive politics" and restore "common sense".

"There are two sexes, male and female", defined at birth, the proposal states -- an echo of US President Donald Trump's inauguration speech.

"Sex cannot be modified except for serious reasons, according to procedures that will be established by law," it continues.

The amendment only authorises adoption for married couples, with rare exceptions.

Slovakia's constitution already defines marriage as a union between man and woman, following an amendment from 2014 when Fico was also prime minister.

It also states that Slovakia's "sovereignty" regarding "cultural and ethical questions" should override EU law.

