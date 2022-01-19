Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist commemorated

  • January 19 2022 15:10:00

Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist commemorated

ISTANBUL
Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist commemorated

Hundreds of people gathered in Istanbul on Jan. 19 to mark the death anniversary of Hrant Dink, a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his office 15 years ago.

The crowd walked to the site, the former office building of weekly Agos whose editor-in-chief was once Dink, carrying black-and-white placards written in Armenian on one side and Turkish on the other.

Participants voiced their demands for justice during the commemoration as they did every year.

After the flower leaving ceremony, doves were projected onto the building, in a reference to Dink’s last article in which he mentioned that he felt “dove-like anxiety” due to the death threats he had received.

On the same day the article was published, Dink was assassinated by then a 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout, Ogün Samast, who was sentenced to almost 23 years in jail back in 2011 after confessing to the killing.

However, a further inquiry found that many public and police officials linked to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, tried to cover up the background of the assassination.

The case in which 76 suspects were on trial has been concluded with a verdict by a first court on March 26, 2021. However, it is still in the process of legal appeal.

slain,

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

    Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

  2. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

  3. Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

    Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

  4. Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

    Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

  5. Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

    Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Recommended
Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s economic policies

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s economic policies
Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry

Charter flights to Erbil, Yerevan to begin soon: Transportation Ministry
Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel
Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus
Heli-skiing season starts in Rize with 19 international thrillseekers

Heli-skiing season starts in Rize with 19 international thrillseekers
WORLD WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced on Jan. 19.
SPORTS Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open.