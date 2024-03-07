Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Çetin Emeç, the former editor-in-chief of daily Hürriyet, and his driver Sinan Ercan, who were killed in an armed attack in 1990, were honored in ceremonies across Istanbul on the anniversary of their deaths.

A ceremony was held at Emeç's gravesite in the Zincirlikuyu cemetery, where mourners gathered to pay their respects. Subsequently, a commemoration ceremony took place at the grave of Ercan in the Karacaahmet cemetery.

In addition, various cultural events will be held to honor Emeç's memory. The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert dedicated to him at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). Additionally, a play will be staged at the Caddebostan Cultural Center.

Born in 1935, Emeç embarked on his journalistic career in 1952. Throughout his career, he served as editor-in-chief for several magazines before joining Hürriyet in 1972. He briefly worked at daily Milliyet in the mid-1980s before returning to Hürriyet as general coordinator.

Emeç and his driver were fatally shot by masked gunmen outside his home in Istanbul's Suadiye neighborhood in 1990. The outlawed Union of Turkish Islamist Commandos claimed responsibility for the murders shortly thereafter.

One the suspected killers, İrfan Çağrıcı, was apprehended in Istanbul six years after the crime. Upon interrogation, Çağrıcı confessed to the murders. After a year-long trial, Çağrıcı was convicted and incarcerated. Initially facing a death penalty, the abolition of capital punishment in Türkiye led to life imprisonment.

The murder of Emeç prompted legal action against the outlawed "Islamic Movement Organization" in a State Security Court. Çağrıcı was identified as a member of the "executive council" of the group, which was then held accountable for a series of violent crimes including murders, bombings and acts of extortion.