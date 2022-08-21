Six-way opposition alliance hold 6th meeting

ANKARA

The leaders of the oppositional Nation Alliance held their sixth in-person meeting at the headquarters of the Felicity Party (FP) on Aug. 21 to review the works that have been conducted so far and decide the next steps.

FP Chairman Temel Karamollaoğlu hosted Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Good (İYİ) Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Chairman Ali Babacan, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal over a working luncheon.

The opposition alliance was formed against the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) ahead of the next year’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

The leaders of the Nation Alliance reviewed their works so far, especially on the efforts to stand united until the elections. The alliance seeks to run in the presidential election with a joint candidate to increase its chances to win the polls and garner a solid majority at the Parliament.

The leaders discussed efforts for the safety of the polls as they have set a commission to work on what actions need to be taken. The recent developments in economy, the government’s tendency to create contact with the Assad regime in Syria, the return of the refugees have also been on the agenda of the leaders.

As this meeting was the last one of the first round of encounters, the leaders also discussed how to continue their interaction in the coming period.