Six-way alliance to run in a single slate, except Good Party

ANKARA

Four small parties of the six-party oppositional Nation Alliance have decided to run for the Parliament with the ticket of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in order to maximize the number of seats of the alliance in May 14 polls.

Türkiye will elect the president and 600-seat parliament in the simultaneous elections to be held in 37 days. All three alliances have been working to find the best formulation to increase their representation at the parliament.

According to the reports in the Turkish media, following intense statistical and mathematical studies, the small components of the Nation Alliance - the Felicity Party, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party and the Democrat Party - have decided to run for parliament with the CHP ticket.

That means they will not appear on the ballot paper with their emblem and name, something the newly founded DEVA and the Future Party were much anticipating for in order to measure the people’s attention to the political moves.

It is not immediately clear how many seats these parties will get from the CHP but alliance officials stress they can garner more than 300 deputies at the parliament with this formula. The Good (İYİ) Party will run independently in most of the constituencies, but it will cooperate with the CHP in more than 10 constituencies so that they can run on a single slate and win more seats.

The parties will have to submit their candidates for the parliament at latest on April 9 but the alliances should inform about any change of the composition of the alliance before that day.

A political party that is a member of an alliance will be deemed to have passed the required election threshold if the sum of the votes of all the political parties within an alliance passes the 7 percent threshold. However, to send its deputy to parliament, this political party needs to get at least the minimum vote required from a certain constituency. If it cannot, then its votes will not help other members of the alliance.