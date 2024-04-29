Erdoğan unveils new flood prevention measures

Erdoğan unveils new flood prevention measures

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced measures aimed at mitigating flood risks across Türkiye, unveiling a protocol forged between the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ).

"We are enhancing the technical capacity of our state institutions both prior to and in the aftermath of floods," Erdoğan affirmed during the protocol's ceremony in the capital Ankara on April 29.

The president disclosed plans to allocate 816 excavators to DSİ as part of the agreement. These excavators, he stated, will be deployed in areas prone to landslides as a preemptive measure against potential disasters.

"Our primary objective is to avert the floods and landslides that have plagued us for years," Erdoğan declared, underscoring the necessity of implementing preventive measures ahead of the onset of heavy rainfall.

Pointing to Türkiye's geographical vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, Erdoğan stressed the imperative of adopting proactive measures.

"With today's signing ceremony, we are fulfilling our responsibility in mitigating risks before the arrival of the rainy season," he affirmed, expressing confidence in a safer year.

Erdoğan also addressed recent tragedies, referencing the death of 5-year-old Edanur Gezer, who lost her life after falling into an excavation pit in Istanbul's Küçükçekmece district. The president lamented the loss, attributing it to the failure to implement basic safety precautions.

In response to the incident, a judicial investigation has been initiated by the chief public prosecutor's office in Küçükçekmece, accompanied by the appointment of an expert committee to ascertain accountability.

Additionally, Erdoğan provided updates on the ongoing reconstruction efforts following last year's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering 15,000 houses monthly to earthquake victims, with a target of reaching 200,000 homes by year-end.

"We have bolstered cooperation by engaging all relevant state institutions in both pre- and post-disaster operations," Erdoğan stated.

