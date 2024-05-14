Firefighters respond to over 2,000 calls to remove stuck rings

ISTANBUL

Firefighters have responded to 2,503 calls to remove stuck rings over the last 40 months, making it one of their most frequent tasks, data from the Istanbul Fire Department have shown.

In 2021, firefighters cut off 682 rings, followed by 790 in 2022 and another 790 in 2023. So far this year, they have handled 235 such cases.

Firefighters are equipped with specialized tools for these delicate situations and receive regular training to ensure safe and efficient ring removal.

Abdullah Hazır, a jeweler in Istanbul’s Avcılar district, sheds light on why rings get stuck. He explains that cheap, hollow rings, often called "imitation" jewelry, can irritate the skin and cause swelling. He advises against these lightweight rings, especially wide ones with hollow centers.

Hazır highlighted over time these rings accumulate gunk such as food particles, dirt and similar debris underneath them, further aggravating the situation. He also recommends paying attention to the weight of the ring and suggests removing curved rings periodically for cleaning.

“People who work in the kitchen leave allergens such as food residues and detergent remnants trapped within their rings. Because of this, the finger swells. Another reason people may find their old rings no longer fit their hands comfortably is due to fluctuations in their weight. Finally, one should take off the curved rings from time to time and wash the gold,” he said.

Data from the Istanbul Fire Department highlighted an unexpected role for firefighters. While battling blazes and responding to major accidents remain core functions, ring removal has become a surprisingly frequent and important service.