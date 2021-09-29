Six opposition parties to hold a special meeting on parliamentary system

  September 29 2021

ANKARA
Representatives from six opposition parties will come together next week in parliament to specifically raise the need for the return to the parliamentary system, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

According to the agency, the meeting will take place on Oct. 5 after parliament will resume its works on Oct 1.

Senior participants from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party which make up the Nation Alliance as well as the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party will attend the meeting, the agency said.

They will discuss and make proposals about the strengthened parliamentary system and its principles on impartial presidency, strong parliament and independent justice.

İYİ Party is responsible for justice policies, Bahadır Erdem said they will focus on the principle of “separation of powers,” stressing, “We are going to have a joint language. We would also introduce a road map about how we would move after the elections.”

Erdem informed that the DEVA and the Felicity Party have become part of the alliance only for the joint efforts to replace the current system with a strengthened parliamentary system, adding, “We don’t know yet whether these parties will join the Nation Alliance for the elections. Now, this alliance [of six parties] is just for the parliamentary system.”

