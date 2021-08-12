Six more PKK terrorists surrender in Turkey

Six more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Aug. 11. 

The terrorists joined the PKK in 2014 and 2015, and were last active in Iraq and Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

They escaped from the terror group following persuasion efforts by Turkish gendarmerie and police teams and surrendered to security forces after entering Turkey, it added.

The number of terrorists who have laid down arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 126.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

