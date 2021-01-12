Six held in defense sector corruption probe

  • January 12 2021 14:23:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Six suspects, including employees of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), were detained over corruption charges, judicial authorities announced on Jan. 12. 

The detentions are part of a joint intelligence and police operation against a group involved in illegal actions in the defense sector, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office in the capital Ankara.

Over the course of a year-long probe, the National Intelligence Directorate and police found that some SSB workers leaked information regarding projects, mostly on financial matters, to representatives of certain foreign defense companies for monetary gains, the statement said.

The suspects include former and current SSB employees, as well as officials of defense firms, it added.

A large amount of foreign currency and digital materials were also seized during searches of the individuals’ offices and residences, according the statement.


Japan is working to isolate and analyze a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said on Jan. 12.
