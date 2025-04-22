Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

VAN
Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

A deadly road accident claimed six lives and left eight others injured on Saturday in the eastern province of Van province, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred near the Güzeldere Tunnel along the Gürpınar-Başkale highway, where a passenger minibus collided head-on with a truck under circumstances still being investigated. The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene following reports of the incident. Medical teams provided first aid on site before transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of the wounded has not been disclosed.

fatal accident, death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  2. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  3. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

  4. Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

    Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'

  5. Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

    Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Recommended
Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world
Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake
Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city

Traffic accident claims 8 lives, injures 11 in eastern city
Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident

Spring rains unite lake with Black Sea in rare incident
Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program

Ministry launches youth-focused agricultural program
Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns

Widespread business closures in Antalya over fire safety concerns
WORLD Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire", hours after a Russian drone strike on a bus killed nine and as his top aide met Kiev's allies in London.
ECONOMY Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿