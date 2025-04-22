Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

VAN

A deadly road accident claimed six lives and left eight others injured on Saturday in the eastern province of Van province, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred near the Güzeldere Tunnel along the Gürpınar-Başkale highway, where a passenger minibus collided head-on with a truck under circumstances still being investigated. The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene following reports of the incident. Medical teams provided first aid on site before transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. The condition of the wounded has not been disclosed.