Six dead, 40 missing in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN

Six dead, 40 missing in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN

LAMPEDUSA
Six dead, 40 missing in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck: UN

Six people died and 40 are missing after a migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean, the United Nations said on March 19, with Italian media reporting the boat went down off the island of Lampedusa.

"Still too many dead in a new shipwreck in the Mediterranean," UNHCR's Italy representative Chiara Cardoletti said on X, adding that the inflatable dinghy had left Tunisia on March 17 carrying 56 people.

"After a few hours of sailing, the dinghy began to deflate and take on water. Six bodies [were] recovered. 40 missing," she said.

Italy's coastguard and financial police pulled 10 people to safety, six men and four women, off the tiny rocky outcrop of Lampione, according to Italian media reports.

Those rescued said there had been 56 people on board when it left but only six bodies, all male, were recovered from the area, the reports said.

Survivors said some of the missing had fallen overboard in rough seas, according to the AGI news agency.

The migrants were from the Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia and Cameroon, it said.

After the migrants were rescued, a separate group of 40 migrants landed on Lampedusa after travelling from Sfax in Tunisia in metal boats, ANSA news agency reported.

There were five landings in Lampedusa on March 18 with a total of 213 migrants, bringing the total number of people in the island's reception center to 230, it said.

Some 8,743 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, slightly more than the number who arrived in the same period last year, according to Italy's interior ministry.

death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
LATEST NEWS

  1. M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

    M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

  2. Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

    Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

  3. Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

    Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

  4. Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

    Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

  5. US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline

    US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline
Recommended
M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants
Israel restarts ground operations, issues last warning to Gazans

Israel restarts ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans
Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions

Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions
Trump threatens Houthis to be annihilated, warns Iran to stop aid

Trump threatens Houthis to be 'annihilated,' warns Iran to stop aid
Trump says Ukraine truce bid on track after Zelensky call

Trump says Ukraine truce bid 'on track' after Zelensky call
WORLD M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to residents and civil society leaders, a day after the Congolese and Rwandan presidents called for an immediate ceasefire.
ECONOMY Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

The Central Bank has announced that it will start conducting Turkish Lira-settled foreign exchange forward-selling transactions.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿