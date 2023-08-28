Siper-2 air defense system aces first test firing

Siper-2 air defense system aces first test firing

SİNOP
The inaugural test firing of long-range air and missile defense system Siper Product-2 has concluded triumphantly in the northern province of Sinop.

The development was confirmed in an official statement released by the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB). The testing, executed as part of a collaborative endeavor involving SSB, Aselsan, Roketsan and the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council’s (TÜBİTAK) Defense Industry Research and Development Institute, sought to amass flight data to inform future phases of the project.

Under the Siper initiative, concurrent progress is being made on Product-1's acceptance procedures. Simultaneously, developmental and testing endeavors are being undertaken for the Siper-2.

The ground systems within both Product-1 and Product-2, including radars, command and control infrastructure, missile launch systems and communication networks, remain consistent. Distinguishing Product-2 is its extended operational range and heightened altitude capability, rendering its missiles effective over greater distances.

SSB head Haluk Görgün lauded the accomplishment, extending his felicitations to the collaborative partners and all subcontractors who played a pivotal role in the realization of the project.

