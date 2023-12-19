Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in New York

ISTANBUL

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will travel to New York next month to meet with investors.

As part of the “Investor Day” event to be held on Jan. 11, Erkan will make a presentation to foreign investors on monetary policy and inflation, according to the invitation the Central Bank sent to investors.

Şimşek will also deliver a speech on fiscal policy and the financing outlook.

Following Erkan’s presentation and Şimşek’s speech, sessions will be held on Turkish assets, disinflation, foreign reserves strategy, banking sector and macroprudential policy framework.

At the end of the event, which will take place at the headquarters of JPMorgan, Erkan will respond to questions from investors.

Last week, Şimşek and Erkan traveled to Spain, where they met with representatives of large companies and the finance industry as well as government officials, including First Deputy Prime Minister Nadia María Calviño Santamaría and Spanish Central Bank Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its interest rate decision on Dec. 21.

The bank is widely expected to deliver another 250 basis points increase to bring the policy rate to 42.5 percent.

Since June, the bank has raised the policy rate by a cumulative 3,150 basis points as part of its efforts to bring inflation under control.