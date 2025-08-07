Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

ANKARA

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced on Aug. 7 that Silopi Mayor Jiyan Ormanlı has been expelled from the party for acting contrary to party policies.

Ormanlı was referred to the disciplinary committee on July 2 with a request for her definitive expulsion, citing unspecified activities during her tenure in the district of Şırnak in Türkiye's southeast. She was subsequently expelled from the party.

“It was stated that Ormanlı should also resign from her position, and managing the Silopi Municipality with a collective management approach and carrying out work in the interests of the people has been our greatest effort and endeavor,” the party's local administration council said in a statement.

Ormanlı won last year’s local elections with 62.9 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of the Future Party's Nizar Ökten, who received 21.5 percent and the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Nihat Mehmetoğlu, who received 7.4 percent.