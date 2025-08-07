Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

ANKARA
Silopi mayor expelled from DEM Party

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced on Aug. 7 that Silopi Mayor Jiyan Ormanlı has been expelled from the party for acting contrary to party policies.

Ormanlı was referred to the disciplinary committee on July 2 with a request for her definitive expulsion, citing unspecified activities during her tenure in the district of Şırnak in Türkiye's southeast. She was subsequently expelled from the party.

“It was stated that Ormanlı should also resign from her position, and managing the Silopi Municipality with a collective management approach and carrying out work in the interests of the people has been our greatest effort and endeavor,” the party's local administration council said in a statement.

Ormanlı won last year’s local elections with 62.9 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of the Future Party's Nizar Ökten, who received 21.5 percent and the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Nihat Mehmetoğlu, who received 7.4 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

    Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

  2. Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

    Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

  3. Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

    Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

  4. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

  5. Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Recommended
Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Court orders ban on Altaylıs YouTube channel

Court orders ban on Altaylı's YouTube channel
Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker
Young Russian athlete to compete for Türkiye

Young Russian athlete to compete for Türkiye
Istanbul police uncover forged documents hidden in souvenir shipment

Istanbul police uncover forged documents hidden in souvenir shipment
WORLD Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan commit to end fighting 'forever'

Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a White House signing event.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿