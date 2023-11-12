Silence of Western countries on Gaza shameful: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Western countries for remaining silent on the massacre in Palestine on Nov. 11 at the joint Arab-Islamic summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Addressing the Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, President Erdoğan said: “It is shameful that the Western countries, which always talk about human rights and freedoms, remain silent in the face of the ongoing massacres in Palestine.”

President Erdoğan said, "With today's meeting, we as the Islamic world show in a clear manner our solidarity with the Palestinian people," expressing his hope that the summit will result in positive achievements for the Palestinians and the Muslim world. "We will consolidate this solidarity message with the decisions we will take and implement."

President Erdoğan stated: “Words fall short of describing what has been occurring in Gaza and Ramallah since October 7. We are faced with a barbarism unprecedented in history in which hospitals, houses of worship, schools, refugee camps and ambulances are bombed and the civilians migrating to the zones called safe are massacred. The children whose innocent bodies lie one after another in hospital corridors; mothers that lose their lives hugging their children whom them cannot get enough of smelling; fathers who search their family members under houses that have turned into rubble; in short, the lives lost in attacks that directly target civilians, all stand witness to the savagery raging on for exactly 36 days. The Israeli administration has been taking the revenge of the October 7 incident, which most of us do not approve of, on Gazan babies and innocent Palestinian kids and women.”

Describing the voices rising in all corners of the world against the Israeli massacres as a source of hope, President Erdoğan stated: “We expect the administrations supporting Israel to give ear to this outcry. As different than other crises, the Islamic world has this time taken a stance in solidarity and unity. I particularly congratulate the countries working, just like us, to stop the conflicts and deliver humanitarian aid to the region.”

Noting that 10 planeloads of humanitarian aid have been sent to the Al Arish Airport for Gaza in cooperation with Egypt, President Erdoğan went onto say: “Our civilian ship, carrying 666 tons of humanitarian aid supplies, set sail yesterday. It will inshallah have reached the Al Arish Port today. Our works also continue for the treatment of the wounded, particularly cancer patients and children. Likewise, our preparations are underway for the meeting to be held under my wife’s auspices with the participation of the spouses of heads of state and government in Istanbul on November 15. In the current phase, our first priority is the declaration of ceasefire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. What is urgently needed is not a few hour-long pauses but a permanent ceasefire.

Stressing that such an issue which has the potential to put at risk the future of not only the region but of the whole humanity, President Erdoğan said: “Another critical issue is the reparations. The factor that makes Israel more reckless every time is that it doesn’t pay reparations to the people whom it oppresses and whose lands it occupies and annihilates. The Israeli government, which behaves like the spoiled child of the West, is obligated to make amends for the harm it has caused. Until this happens, we as the Islamic world cannot leave our Palestinian brothers and sisters unprotected and helpless. We believe that a fund should be established within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to rebuild Gaza.”

“Lasting peace will ensure calm and welfare not only for the Palestinians but for the entire region, including the Israeli people. We should also be on high alert against the violation of the sanctity and the historical status of Al Haram Al Sharif, which also houses our first qiblah, Al Aqsa Mosque. It is highly probable for Israel to take advantage of the ongoing incidents to engage in faits accomplis regarding Al Haram Al Sharif. This is best evidenced by the delusions of ‘promised lands’ that threaten the territorial integrity of many countries in the region, Türkiye included. As I always say, Al Quds is our red line. It is our wish that Al Quds, the city of peace, and all Palestinian lands return to their old days. We hope that our Palestinian brothers and sisters put an end to their disagreements and defend their rights in unity and solidarity.”