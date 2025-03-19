Siemens to axe over 6,000 jobs by 2027

MUNICH

German tech giant Siemens plans to cut more than 6,000 jobs by 2027, mainly in automation, as it battles weak demand and fierce competition.

The company laid out its strategy to boost global edge, sharing the details with worker reps.

The layoffs will hit its Digital Industries automation units and the electric vehicle charging arm of its Smart Infrastructure division.

Siemens blamed shifting market conditions, especially in key hubs like China and Germany, for forcing the trim.

The Digital Industries unit, with 68,000 staff worldwide, will lose 5,600 jobs—2,600 of them in Germany.

Meanwhile, the EV charging segment will shed 450 roles, including 250 at home.

The cuts, set to wrap up by the end of fiscal 2027, follow a November 2024 warning from Siemens about automation’s ongoing slump.

CEO Roland Busch had hinted at global layoffs back then. With 312,000 employees worldwide—86,000 in Germany—the firm said falling orders and revenue in industrial automation left it no choice.

In this June 24, 2016 file photo the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to the opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany.