Side debuts museum night-tour routes

ANTALYA

As night falls over one of Türkiye’s premier archaeological wonders, the ancient city of Side is captivating a surge of global and local travelers with an expanded evening route that brings its illuminated monuments and historic streets to life under the stars.



Archaeological excavations at Side, first launched in 1947 under the direction of Professor Arif Müfid Mansel, are now being led by Professor Feriştah Alanyalı of Anadolu University.



Known for its unique blend of modern settlement and ancient remains, Side has become one of Türkiye’s leading archaeological sites. Excavation work has accelerated under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project, while the night museum initiative has increased visitor numbers.



With daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius during the summer, evening visits offer tourists the opportunity to experience the ancient city in a cooler and more atmospheric setting.



Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, head of the Side excavations, said the third season of the night museum program has begun and visitor demand continues to rise as temperatures increase.



“Side is one of Türkiye’s most visited ancient cities because modern life exists within the ancient settlement. At first glance, this may seem like a disadvantage, but Side has successfully embraced this character. Cultural heritage, the archaeological site and the modern settlement no longer threaten one another. Instead, they support and strengthen each other,” Alanyalı said.



She added that the archaeological project is a long-term effort that continues to benefit both the historic site and the surrounding community.



Alanyalı said extensive improvements have been completed as part of the project, including expanding the archaeological park, creating new visitor routes, opening a welcome center, restoring monuments along walking paths and renovating streets.



“The most significant addition to this year’s visitor route is the newly opened Arif Müfid Mansel Archaeology Museum. As of 2026, Side now has two museums.

Today, it is one of the most visited ancient cities participating in the night museum program, and we are delighted by the strong interest visitors continue to show,” she said.

Evening visits allow tourists to explore the ancient city of Side after the daytime heat fades.