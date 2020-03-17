Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Central Bank on March 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock totaled $123.6 billion as of end-January.

The external debt stock – maturing within one year or less – remained constant compared to end of last year, according to the bank.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock composed of 48.8 percent U.S. dollars, 30 percent euro, 13.8 percent Turkish lira and 7.4 percent other currencies.

Short-term external debt stock of lenders rose 1 percent to $56.8 billion while other sectors saw a 1 percent drop to $58.4 billion, the bank said.

The rest of the amount – some $8.4 billion – belonged to the bank.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 7.7 percent to $23.4 billion and the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 1.8 percent to $91.7 billion compared to the end of 2019," it noted.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad went down 11.3 percent to $6.9 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents’ banks decreased by 0.1 percent in comparison to the end of 2019 recording $21.1 billion."

FX deposits of non-resident lenders recorded $13.6 billion in January, down 0.7 percent from end-2019, it added.

The bank also said that non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits rose 11.5 percent, hitting $15.2 billion in the same period.