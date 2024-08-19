Short-term external debt stock tops $180 bln as of end of June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock recorded $180.5 billion at the end of June, indicating an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2023, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 10.2 percent to $75.4 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1.6 percent to $60.4 billion.

The short-term FX loans that banks received from abroad rose by 38.7 percent to $17.5 billion, according to the data.

The FX deposits of non-residents — except banking sector — within resident banks decreased by 5.8 percent from the end of 2023 recording $18.8 billion, while the FX deposits of non-resident banks stood at $19.7 billion decreasing by 4.9 percent.

“In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 28.2 percent and recorded $19.4 billion,” the Central Bank said in a statement on Aug. 19.

the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 11.1 percent to $38.3 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector rose by 2.3 percent to $97.5 billion over the same period.

As of the end of June, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 49.5 percent U.S. dollars, 21.5 percent euro, 13.4 percent lira and 15.6 percent other currencies, the Central Bank said.