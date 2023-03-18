Short-term external debt rises


Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 3.5 percent from December 2022 to reach $152.8 billion in January, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock rose by 4.6 percent to $62.9 billion, while other sectors’ stock increased by 2.8 percent to $56.2 billion, data showed on March 17.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 2.3 percent to $10.5 billion.

The majority of short-term loans, 42.5 percent, were in U.S. dollars, followed by 25.8 percent in euros, 10.5 percent in Turkish Liras, and 18.5 percent in other currencies.

