Short-term external debt at $138 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 13.6 percent compared to the end of 2021 to stand at $138.1 billion at the end of August, the Central Bank has announced.

Over the said period, banks’ short-term external debt stock rose by 8.2 percent to $55.6 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 15.4 percent to $50.9 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 4.8 percent to $10.5 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents - except banking sector - within residents banks increased by 9.2 percent in comparison to the end of 2021 to $16.7 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks were $17.9 billion, increasing by 14.4 percent. In addition, non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits increased by 11.7 percent to $10.5 billion,” the Central Bank said.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, was up by 13.6 percent to $5.2 billion, while the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 10.9 percent to $ 81.3 billion compared to the end of 2021.

As of the end of August, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 46.2 percent U.S. dollar, 26.1 percent euro, 8.6 percent Turkish Lira and 19.1 percent other currencies, according to the Central Bank.

Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within one year or less regarding the original maturity, was $185.9 billion, the bank said.