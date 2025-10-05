Short-term car rental fleet expands to 165,300 vehicles

ISTANBUL

The Turkish short-term car rental sector grew its fleet to 165,300 vehicles in the first half of the year, up from 151,000 at the end of 2024, according to a report prepared by TOKKDER in cooperation with independent research company NielsenIQ.

The report revealed that the sector’s total assets stood at 176.8 billion liras in the January–June period, compared with 190.75 billion lira a year earlier.

Renault maintained its position as the most preferred brand in the market with a 23 percent share, followed by Fiat with 20.8 percent, Hyundai with 9.3 percent, Peugeot with 7.1 percent and Opel with 6.9 percent.

In terms of vehicle segments, 42.5 percent of the fleet consisted of “A” and “B” segment cars, while compact class vehicles accounted for 40.7 percent.

Fuel preferences showed that petrol-powered models dominated the fleet with a 64 percent share, followed by diesel at 28 percent, hybrids at 5 percent and electric vehicles at 3 percent. By body type, sedans continued to lead with a 37.2 percent share, while hatchbacks ranked second at 31.1 percent.

The average number of rented vehicles rose from 96,978 in the first quarter to 100,821 in the second quarter. Contract volumes increased from 797,956 in the first quarter to 1,094,663 in the second. The average contract duration in the second quarter was 8.3 days, with total rental days reaching 9,073,890.

Fleet utilization averaged 63 percent in the first quarter but slipped to 61 percent in the second. The average age of vehicles in participating companies’ fleets was reported at 17 months.