Ship sinks off Antalya coast, 3 crew members dead

ANTALYA

Three people have lost their lives and three others injured due to the sinking of a foreign-flagged commercial ship off the coast of the southern province of Antalya.

The sinking of the ship happened off the coast of Kumluca district around 3:47 a.m.

The Guinea Bissau flagged “Joe 2,” an aluminum-laden commercial ship sailing from the southern province of Hatay’s Iskenderun district to Ukraine, sent an urgent distress call to all ships in the region stating that it was about to sink.

A coast guard corvette, seven coast guard boats, two coast guard helicopters and a coast guard aircraft were dispatched to the region.

Of the 14 Syrian crew members on board, eight were rescued and three lost their lives. The search for three crew members continues.

While efforts continue for the rescue of other people, it was reported that the storm in the sea is negatively affecting the rescue efforts.

An investigation was also initiated by Kumluca Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.