Ship sinks off Antalya coast, 3 crew members dead

Ship sinks off Antalya coast, 3 crew members dead

ANTALYA
Ship sinks off Antalya coast, 3 crew members dead

Three people have lost their lives and three others injured due to the sinking of a foreign-flagged commercial ship off the coast of the southern province of Antalya.

The sinking of the ship happened off the coast of Kumluca district around 3:47 a.m.

The Guinea Bissau flagged “Joe 2,” an aluminum-laden commercial ship sailing from the southern province of Hatay’s Iskenderun district to Ukraine, sent an urgent distress call to all ships in the region stating that it was about to sink.

A coast guard corvette, seven coast guard boats, two coast guard helicopters and a coast guard aircraft were dispatched to the region.

Of the 14 Syrian crew members on board, eight were rescued and three lost their lives. The search for three crew members continues.

While efforts continue for the rescue of other people, it was reported that the storm in the sea is negatively affecting the rescue efforts.

An investigation was also initiated by Kumluca Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

TÜRKIYE Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

    Torrential rains, hailstorms in western Türkiye

  2. Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

    Opposition bloc candidate pledges visa-free travel in EU in three months

  3. Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

    Russian top diplomat due in Ankara for bilateral, regional talks

  4. Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

    Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

  5. Pence won't appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

    Pence won't appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
Recommended
Fake architect’s projects to be inspected

Fake architect’s projects to be inspected
Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu

Statues of female figures damaged once again in Ordu
Flood, landslide risk increased, expert gives critical warning

Flood, landslide risk increased, expert gives critical warning
Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building

Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building
Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes

Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes
Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city
WORLD Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Tehran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

ECONOMY Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

Tesla to deliver vehicles to Turkish consumers in May

The U.S electric car maker Tesla has scheduled first deliveries of its vehicles for Turkish customers in May.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.