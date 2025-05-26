Sharp rise in HIV cases among youth

ISTANBUL

The number of people living with HIV in Türkiye has quadrupled in the past decade, according to data from the Health Ministry.

While global HIV rates are declining due to preventative measures and effective treatment, Türkiye is witnessing a troubling upward trend — especially among teenagers and young adults.

From 1985 to November 2024, around 46,000 people have tested positive and been officially reported as living with HIV in Türkiye.

However, health experts warn that the actual number could be higher due to the many individuals who have not yet been tested.

Marking HIV Testing Awareness Week, which takes place every November and May, health officials are urging the public to get tested and informed.

“Twenty years ago, annual cases were under 500. Now we see 5,000 to 6,000 new diagnoses each year,” Hayat Kumbasar, an infectious diseases expert, told daily Hürriyet.

Kumbasar attributes the surge to two main factors. First, HIV was long perceived as a “Western issue,” which led to insufficient education and awareness campaigns. Stigma and discrimination remain high, discouraging many from seeking testing.

Second, mandatory testing — now more common during surgeries, employment or marriage procedures — has increased case detection.

Men account for 75-85 percent of all cases, with “men who have sex with men” (MSM) comprising a significant portion. Yet, HIV is not limited to specific groups. “Contrary to stereotypes, 90 percent of women diagnosed with HIV are married and monogamous,” Kumbasar noted.

The virus is primarily transmitted through unprotected sex. It can also spread via blood transfusions, shared needles and from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding if precautions are not taken.

With early diagnosis and consistent treatment, people living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives.