Sharp rise in HIV cases among youth

Sharp rise in HIV cases among youth

ISTANBUL
Sharp rise in HIV cases among youth

The number of people living with HIV in Türkiye has quadrupled in the past decade, according to data from the Health Ministry.

While global HIV rates are declining due to preventative measures and effective treatment, Türkiye is witnessing a troubling upward trend — especially among teenagers and young adults.

From 1985 to November 2024, around 46,000 people have tested positive and been officially reported as living with HIV in Türkiye.

However, health experts warn that the actual number could be higher due to the many individuals who have not yet been tested.

Marking HIV Testing Awareness Week, which takes place every November and May, health officials are urging the public to get tested and informed.

“Twenty years ago, annual cases were under 500. Now we see 5,000 to 6,000 new diagnoses each year,” Hayat Kumbasar, an infectious diseases expert, told daily Hürriyet.

Kumbasar attributes the surge to two main factors. First, HIV was long perceived as a “Western issue,” which led to insufficient education and awareness campaigns. Stigma and discrimination remain high, discouraging many from seeking testing.

Second, mandatory testing — now more common during surgeries, employment or marriage procedures — has increased case detection.

Men account for 75-85 percent of all cases, with “men who have sex with men” (MSM) comprising a significant portion. Yet, HIV is not limited to specific groups. “Contrary to stereotypes, 90 percent of women diagnosed with HIV are married and monogamous,” Kumbasar noted.

The virus is primarily transmitted through unprotected sex. It can also spread via blood transfusions, shared needles and from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding if precautions are not taken.

With early diagnosis and consistent treatment, people living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

    Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine war, bilateral issues

  2. Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

  3. New point-based system to guide police assignments

    New point-based system to guide police assignments

  4. Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

    Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

  5. Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz

    Putin views Ukraine talks offers as 'sign of weakness': Merz
Recommended
Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine

Fidan meets Putin on ending war with Ukraine
New point-based system to guide police assignments

New point-based system to guide police assignments
Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires

Ankara bans forest access to prevent summer wildfires
Erdoğan vows no tolerance for public sector abuse

Erdoğan vows no tolerance for public sector abuse
Germany to apply longer-term visa rule more widely in Türkiye

Germany to apply longer-term visa rule more widely in Türkiye
CHP leader slams ban on İmamoğlu prison visits

CHP leader slams ban on İmamoğlu prison visits
Turkish Cyprus slams property arrests, rejects tripartite meeting

Turkish Cyprus slams property arrests, rejects tripartite meeting
WORLD Hamas accepts mediators latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

Hamas accepts mediators' latest Gaza ceasefire proposal

A Hamas source said the group had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by mediators that reportedly involves the liberation of 10 hostages in two batches and a 70-day truce.

ECONOMY New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

Türkiye is establishing a system to digitize data for all real estate properties and display their market values, aiming to prevent excessive pricing and reduce tax losses.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿