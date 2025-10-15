Sharm el-Sheikh declaration could mark new milestone for Gaza: Erdoğan

Sharm el-Sheikh declaration could mark new milestone for Gaza: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Sharm el-Sheikh declaration could mark new milestone for Gaza: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that the quadripartite declaration signed at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Gaza the day prior could mark a new milestone on the path to lasting peace in the region.

Addressing an event of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said steps for Gaza’s reconstruction will be discussed and decided together with the U.S. and Gulf countries.

The remarks follow the summit on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Erdoğan, to sign a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended the war.

The ceremony began with the arrival of leaders from multiple countries, followed by an opening speech from Trump. Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani then formally signed the agreement.

Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations
Türkiye, Germany to discuss defense industry ties in key visit

Türkiye, Germany to discuss defense industry ties in key visit
Centuries-old olive tree in Hatay continues to yield fruit

Centuries-old olive tree in Hatay continues to yield fruit
Türkiye says ready to join multinational force in Gaza

Türkiye says ready to join multinational force in Gaza
Istanbul signs ‘sister city’ protocol with Gaza

Istanbul signs ‘sister city’ protocol with Gaza
Erdoğan vows to uphold Gaza peace declaration

Erdoğan vows to uphold Gaza peace declaration
Black Sea city revives ancient sturgeon to reclaim spot in global caviar market

Black Sea city revives ancient sturgeon to reclaim spot in global caviar market
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿