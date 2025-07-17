Sharaa vows to protect Druze rights after troops quit city

Sharaa vows to protect Druze rights after troops quit city

DAMASCUS
Sharaa vows to protect Druze rights after troops quit city

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has pledged to protects Druze citizens’ right, accusing Israel of seeking chaos in the country, with a ceasefire restoring calm Sweida after days of deadly clashes.

Addressing the Druze in televised speech, Sharaa said the community was "a fundamental part of the fabric of this nation... protecting your rights and freedom is one of our priorities.”

“We reject any attempt to drag you into the hands of an external party.”

“We are not among those who fear the war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction,” he said in his first address after Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian government targets in Damascus.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, has presented itself as a defender of the Syrian minority, although some analysts say that is a pretext for pursuing its own military goal of keeping Syrian government forces as far from their shared frontier as possible.

Sharaa also said that the effective intervention of American, Arab and Turkish mediation, saved the region from an unknown fate, Sharaa said.

The Syrian leader also vowed that those behind violence against the Druze minority would be held accountable.

His remarks came after the Syrian government announced a new ceasefire in Sweida and a halt to military operations there after days of violence that killed more than 350 people, according to a war monitor.

The army had begun withdrawing from the Druze-majority city.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syrias sovereignty

Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty
Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering
Zelensky appoints new prime minister

Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Diplomatic relations with Türkiye to be established: Armenian PM

Diplomatic relations with Türkiye to be established: Armenian PM
Japanese-first party denies ties with Russia

'Japanese-first' party denies ties with Russia
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿