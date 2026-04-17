Sharaa: Turkish-Syrian partnership to shape future of security

Sharaa: Turkish-Syrian partnership to shape future of security

ANTALYA
Sharaa: Turkish-Syrian partnership to shape future of security

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on April 17 said cooperation with Türkiye will play a central role in shaping regional security, even as negotiations continue to face major obstacles over Israel’s military presence in Syrian territory.

In remarks during an interview with Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Sharaa said Syria is entering a new phase focused on reconstruction and economic recovery, highlighting expanded cooperation with Ankara, including plans for a joint free zone in Idlib and broader infrastructure projects involving Turkish firms.

He said the relationship between the two countries carries wider significance. The president added that the partnership between Türkiye and Syria “will shape the future of regional and global security.”

“There are significant regional integration possibilities between Syria and Türkiye,” he said, noting work on transport links, ports and industrial development.

He also pointed to Syria’s strategic position amid global energy disruptions, describing the country as a transit corridor linking the Arabian Gulf, Türkiye and the Mediterranean. He said Iraqi oil has already begun flowing through Syrian ports under a joint arrangement with Iraq.

On broader regional dynamics, he said Syria is part of emerging supply chain and energy routes that connect the Caspian region, the Gulf and the Mediterranean, while stressing that stability is the key challenge.

He praised Türkiye’s diplomatic role and said Syria’s transformation represents an opportunity for broader regional cooperation and stability.

Sharaa, meanwhile, said talks with Israel are ongoing but moving slowly due to disputes over Israeli deployment in Syrian areas. He said Damascus remains committed to a diplomatic solution aimed at preserving regional stability.

He accused Israel of acting with “great brutality” and of maintaining control over areas near the Golan Heights, while stressing that Syria has opted against escalation.

“We have chosen the diplomatic path and are working to convince the international community to help prevent further escalation,” he said.

Ahead of the summit in the resort city, Sharaa met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, on April 17.

According to a statement by the Syrian presidency, the meeting took place at Sharaa’s place of stay in Antalya.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama also attended the talks with Barrack.

“Great leaders recognize great leaders — even in the most difficult of times. President Donald Trump saw that in President Ahmad Al Sharaa, and his instinct to extend trust and opportunity was absolutely right," Barrack said in a brief statement on X.

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