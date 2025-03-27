Shadow play keeps 500-year-old Turkish tradition alive

Shadow play keeps 500-year-old Turkish tradition alive

MERSİN
Shadow play keeps 500-year-old Turkish tradition alive

A 57-year-old master puppeteer from the southern city of Mersin is keeping the centuries-old Turkish traditional shadow play alive, traveling from city to city to introduce new generations to this cultural heritage.

Inscribed to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009, the traditional shadow theater — known as Karagöz play in Anatolia — is one of the oldest forms of Turkish art.

The plays mostly involve two-dimensional figures, Karagöz and Hacivat, in the shape of humans, casting their shadows on a screen.

Tevfik Dinç’s fascination with shadow puppetry began in his early childhood. Growing up in an era of frequent power outages, he found creative ways to entertain his surroundings.

"During those evenings without electricity, I would cut out pictures of Hacivat and Karagöz from books, paste them onto cardboard and project their shadows on a white curtain using candlelight,” Dinç recalled. His audience consisted of his family members and sometimes friends from the neighborhood back then.

This early passion for the traditional shadow play never faded for Dinç. Later, he pursued a career in theater but always felt the absence of his beloved shadow play.

Determined to preserve this tradition, he has been performing Karagöz play across Türkiye since the 1990s, while simultaneously running his career in theater.

"Internationally, it is known as Karagöz, though some refer to it as Hacivat and Karagöz,” Dinç explained, emphasizing the deep cultural significance of Karagöz in Turkish history.

With witty dialogue between these classic characters, the plays also began to bring humor and reflection to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan nights over the years, taking the form of an entertaining, vivacious custom.

According to Dinç, one of the biggest challenges for performing Karagöz play today is adapting the performance in a way that stays true to its roots. “Karagöz is a traditional art form — a dream world brought to life through the play of colors projected from behind a screen. When performers wear costumes [instead of using shadow puppets], the mystical essence of Karagöz is lost. That, in a way, distorts its original spirit."

The most rewarding part of his work, on the other hand, is hearing the laughter of children. "That joy, their giggles, it's worth everything," he said. "After a show, when they come up to shake my hand or to chat, it’s an indescribable feeling."

But it is not just for children as people from all walks of life, from 7 to 70, find joy in Karagöz play, the master puppeteer emphasized.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

    President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

  2. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  3. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  4. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  5. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿