Severe virus cases continue to rise, warns Turkey’s health minister

ANKARA

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition continues to rise, Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has warned, urging public to adhere to anti-virus measures to ease the burden on the shoulders of health workers.



“The rise in the number of critical patients continued today. We have to reduce this number. Our health personnel are working extremely devotedly. Adhere to the measures in order to support them,” Koca wrote on Twitter on Nov. 1.



Some 50 percent of the people, surveyed by polling company Ipsos, said that they were either not sure about getting vaccinated if a vaccine is developed for COVID-19 or against the injection.



Around 58 percent of those who would not get vaccinated suggested that they had doubts about the possible side effects of the vaccine, while 14 percent said they believed it would not provide protection or its effectiveness would be short-lived. Another 5 percent from this group said they were against any vaccine altogether.



The survey also found that nearly one out of 10 people believed that they would not get infected.