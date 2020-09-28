Severe COVID-19 cases, new infections decline, says Turkish health minister

  • September 28 2020 13:29:00

Severe COVID-19 cases, new infections decline, says Turkish health minister

ANKARA
Severe COVID-19 cases, new infections decline, says Turkish health minister

Turkey saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition and patients with pneumonia, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said.

“There is no doubt that the measures taken [against the coronavirus] are working,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

The number of patients in critical condition has declined for the first time after so long while the number of patients with pneumonia also continues to drop, he added.

“The number of patients also tend to decline,” Koca noted.

Electronic bracelets will be used to monitor the movements of people with the coronavirus and to check if they are abiding by quarantine rules.

The other option under consideration is the use of a device called “box,” which will be installed in patients’ homes. When the person steps outside the restricted area, the device will alarm the individual. If the person ignores the warning and leaves home, the authorities will get immediately informed about the violation.

The government is yet to decide which system should be put in use to monitor people with COVID-19.

One such system, “Hayat Eve Sığar” (HES), which means “Life Fits into Home,” spearheaded by the Health Ministry that tracks the contraction of the COVID-19 virus, can be used for monitoring in the coming times.

Speaking about the application, Professor İlyas Dökmentaş from the Health Sciences University told daily Hürriyet, “Will the bracelets become active when HES fails? We do not know the details… but I reckon that this will be a very costly project.”

“People should act more responsibly. The public should be more informed about the risks of the virus. Otherwise, the idea of putting bracelets on every single person in the county looks rather unrealistic and impossible to do,” he added.

Istanbul, the country’s largest city by population, has joined Ankara, İzmir and Diyarbakır in changing work hours for public sector employees in a bid to reduce crowding in the public transport system.

Under the new arrangement, which began on Sept. 28, municipality employees will work from 8.00 a.m to 4:30 p.m, while for health workers, their daily shift will be between 8:30 a.m and 4:30 p.m. In all other public offices, employees will work from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

    Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  3. Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

    Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

  4. 1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

    1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

  5. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker
Recommended
Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine
Turkey calls on Armenia to send back mercenaries, terrorists it brought from abroad

Turkey calls on Armenia to send back mercenaries, terrorists it brought from abroad

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case

Turkish prosecutors file second indictment on Khashoggi case
Turkish cultural heritage month kicks off in US

Turkish cultural heritage month kicks off in US
Turkey sees EU summit as chance for reset: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey sees EU summit as chance for reset: Presidential spokesperson
Political institutions to help overcome challenges faced by university students: CHP leader

Political institutions to help overcome challenges faced by university students: CHP leader
WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidays in temporary makeshift homes built by the locals from the surrounding villages in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where five-star hotels are located, have started two months late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.