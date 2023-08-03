Several natural areas registered as ‘strictly protected’

ISTANBUL

Several natural protected areas in Artvin, Van, Kayseri and Bartın provinces have been registered and declared as "sensitive areas to be strictly protected," according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

Meydancık Natural Protected Area located within the borders of the northeastern province of Artvin's Şavşat district was decided to be registered as a sensitive area to be strictly protected as a result of the reevaluation of its protection status.

Muradiye Waterfall in Muradiye district of the eastern province of Van, Tekkeönü village in the Kurucaşile district of the northwestern province of Bartın and Hürmetçi Reed natural protected areas within the borders of İncesu and Hacılar districts of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri were also declared as sensitive areas to be strictly protected.

Regions that contain species and habitats of national and international importance, contribute to the ecosystem, and have a high risk of degradation and destruction as a result of human activities are referred to as "sensitive areas to be strictly protected" and should have their vegetation, topography and silhouette preserved and passed on to future generations.

Mining operations are prohibited in these places, according to the Resolution on the Conditions for the Protection and Utilization of Natural Protected Areas.

Stone, soil, or sand cannot be taken from these areas, and soil, garbage, industrial waste and similar materials cannot be dumped.

Although there is a construction ban in these locations, wastewater, drinking water, natural gas, electricity and communication lines can be established if there is a public interest, provided that the road route is used if necessary.