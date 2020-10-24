Seven indicted over fireworks factory blast

SAKARYA

Seven suspects, including five remanded, were indicted on Oct. 23 in Turkey over charges related to the case of July explosion at a fireworks factory in Sakarya.

The Sakarya 1st High Criminal Court accepted the indictment which seeks almost three years to 22 years in prison for each suspect.

Prosecutors demand jail terms over charges of “causing death or injury of more than one person with conscious negligence.”

Among the suspects remanded is the co-owner of the factory.

The trials are to begin in the upcoming days.

A total of seven people died and 127 were injured in the explosion that took place on July 3 in the Hendek town of Sakarya province on the Black Sea coast.