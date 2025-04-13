Serbian president holds rally to counter student demos

Serbian president holds rally to counter student demos

BELGRADE
Serbian president holds rally to counter student demos

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic declared the launch of a new political movement on April 12 as he rallied nationalist supporters in Belgrade to push back against months of protests against him.

Serbia has been gripped by a wave of protests since November, when 16 people died in the collapse of the newly renovated rail station in the city of Novi Sad, a tragedy widely blamed on corruption and poor oversight.

Hundreds of thousands have marched for months against corruption and mismanagement, culminating in the biggest protests in decades last month.

Vucic claims the student-led protests are threatening the Balkan nation's peace and stability, accusing the protesters of being paid by "foreign intelligence agencies."

Addressing the crowd late on April 12 evening, Vucic dismissed the protest movement as "an attack from overseas, because certain foreign powers cannot bear to see a free, independent and sovereign Serbia".

He announced the creation of his new political movement "to bring new energy" to the country.

"Each worker, each farmer is welcome; each person who earns an honest living, and fights for his children and his country, is welcome," he told the crowd.

At least 55,000 people attended the rally, the Public Assembly Archive, a group that monitors crowd sizes, said on X.

The figure was much lower than the group's estimate of between 275,000 and 325,000 people who took to the streets of Belgrade on March 15, in a student-led protest which was the biggest ever recorded in Serbia.

On April 12, Vucic said that his movement also aimed "to dislodge arrogant political officials who refuse to speak to the people".

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine

World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine
US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report

US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report
Israeli PM says Macron gravely mistaken in promoting Palestinian state

Israeli PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
Trump is fully fit for duty, his doctor says after physical

Trump is 'fully fit' for duty, his doctor says after physical
Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms

Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿