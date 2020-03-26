Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home

  • March 26 2020 10:05:00

Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home

BELGRADE - Anadolu Agency
Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home

Serbia on March 25 evacuated 148 Turkish nationals stranded in the country due to the measures taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

An aircraft from the national carrier Air Serbia, arranged by Serbian officials transported the Turkish citizens from Nikola Tesla Airport in the capital Belgrade to Istanbul free of charge.

The airport last week was shut down to all commercial flights.

The last flight from the airport was Turkish Airlines' TK1084 to Istanbul for Turkish nationals with special permission.

After more Turkish citizens requested evacuation from the Turkish Embassy, officials agreed for March 25's flight.

Turkey's Ambassador in Belgrade Tanju Bilgiç said they made a list of citizens and arranged the transfer with Serbian officials.

"148 citizens who applied to the embassy were sent to Istanbul free of charge by Air Serbia today," said Bilgiç.

"We could not return to our country. We were a little nervous. Now we are returning. We are very happy," said Özgur Baran Oflaz, one of the passengers.

Later on, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke on the phone to discuss the current situation and measures the two countries were taking to combat the pandemic.

Çavuşoğlu expressed his gratitude to Dacic for sending the Turkish nationals to Istanbul.

This is more proof of solidarity in difficult times that shows the closeness of our peoples and our states, Çavuşoğlu stressed.

The statement said that in gratitude, Turkey will send 500 test kits for the coronavirus.

Serbia has confirmed 384 COVID-19 cases so far.

The government declared a state of emergency and imposed a night curfew from 05.00 p.m. to 05.00 a.m. local time (1600-0400GMT).

The country has also shut its borders to foreigners, while schools, colleges, sports halls, and gyms have also been closed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  5. No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

    No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq
Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks
Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding
Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital

Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital
Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.